Dean A. Dulinski
Dean A. Dulinski, age 53, of Toledo passed away in his home on October 13, 2020. Born June 15, 1967 in Toledo, OH to Richard and Doris (Knerr) Dulinski. He went to school at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns, graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1986 and attended the University of Toledo where he met his wife Marcia (Marosek).
Dean was a man of many talents and his career took him to a variety of places. Upon graduating Dean started working for UPS where he would meet some of his lifelong friends. He later moved to New York City with his brother Dave to work for the Urban Apparel Group. His favorite memories were the time spent opening The Bait Shop Bar & Grill back in Toledo.
Dean lit up every room he walked into and always had a smile on his face and a laugh not too far behind. He loved listening to The Cure and watching sports. You could always find him cheering on his favorite teams, the Green Bay Packers, Ohio State Buckeyes and Toledo Rockets. Overall, the thing he loved the most was the time spent with his family and friends.
Dean was proceeded in death by his parents, Richard and Doris. Dean is survived by his two children, Alison and Kelsey; wife, Marcia; brother, David (Heather) Dulinski; sisters, Barbara (David) Blochowski, Karen (Darrell) Brown, and Lynnette (Gregg) Pinkelman; in addition to many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Family will be there to greet visitors starting at 9:00 a.m. with Mass beginning at 10:00 a.m. Funeral services can be streamed live at www.toledostpats.org
by clicking on "attend virtual mass". Interment to be private at Toledo Memorial Park. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Central Catholic High School or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund. Please leave a condolence for the family at CoyleFuneralHome.com
