Dean - May God rest your soul my old friend. Although I haven't seen or spoken to you in a few years, I always thought about the wonderful memories of you, Jeff Buck, Brian Bayes, myself, and many others. Man did we have fun. Your sense of humor and one-liners made me laugh like no one else could.



Times at The Bait Shop and Buck's house will forever be a part of my glory days because of you. Miss you and love you, Dean. Rest in peace...



Scottro (aka Mooch)

Scott Miller

Friend