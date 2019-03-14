Dean R. Sonner



Dean R. Sonner, age 85, of Toledo, passed away peacefully Friday, March 8, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo with his daughter and son-in-law by his side. He was born January 16, 1934 to Richard and Helen (Secor) Sonner in Toledo. Dean worked as an Electrician until 1973 when he opened his own business. He was a longtime member of Local 8 and the Contractors Association. Dean enjoyed golfing, playing cards and his dogs.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Sonner, November 11, 2018; infant son, John Sonner; sister, Dorothy Samson; and dear cousin, Joanne Ziemke. Dean is survived by his daughter, Cynthia (Rick) Calcamuggio; son, Timothy (Teri) Sonner; grandchildren, Tim, Todd, and Tyler Sonner and Stacie (Luke) Honan; great-grandchildren, Nadia, Alydia, Sophia, Isabella and Samantha; sister, Katherine Shaffer; many nieces, nephews and dear friends.



The family will receive guests on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 2 – 5:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900) with Memorial Services beginning at 5:00 p.m. in the funeral home.



Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Hospice of Northwest Ohio.



