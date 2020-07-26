1/1
Dean W. Mabus
1943 - 2020
{ "" }
Dean W. Mabus

Dean W. Mabus, 77, died peacefully on July 20, 2020, in the early morning hours. He born in Toledo on February 13, 1943, to Pierce W. and Erma R. (Scharff) Mabus. Dean graduated from Whitmer High School, class of 1961. He worked as a panel wireman for over 30 years. He married Linda Kay Stagner on May 30, 1964. Dean proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. He enjoyed spending time with his family and being a Boy Scout Master for Troup 385 in Genoa. He was awarded the Silver Beaver Award, the highest honor in Scout leadership. He enjoyed woodworking and teaching kids. Dean was also a member of the Paragon 788 Mason Lodge.

Dean is survived by his wife, Linda; sons, Joseph (Cindy), David (Marge) and Scott (Karlene) Mabus; 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews. His brother, Richard (Pam) Mabus also survives.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Donald Mabus and twin grandsons.

Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S Reynolds Road, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Memorial Service and Military Honors at 11:00. Interment will be private.

Donations may be given to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Please view Dean's memorial video tribute and leave a condolence message for the family at CoyleFuneralHome.com.

www.coylefuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Jul. 26 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Coyle Funeral Home
JUL
29
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Coyle Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 26, 2020
Rest in peace Dean Rest in peace, Whitmer Alumni will miss you.. From one Vet
To another I salute you.
William Lambert
Classmate
