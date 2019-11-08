|
|
Deane D. Osborne Jr.
Deane D. Osborne Jr., 88 of Marblehead, OH died Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Firelands Hospital, Sandusky, OH. He was born June 5, 1931 in Toledo, OH to the late Deane Sr. and Edna (Walker) Osborne. Growing up in Toledo, he attended Robinson Jr. High and was a 1949 graduate of DeVilbiss High School. Deane received his Bachelor of Science from the University of Toledo where he was Freshman Class President, varsity cheerleader, held roles in the theatre, and Alpha Phi Omega.
Deane was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving during the Korean War. He married Margaret Schill in 1956 and she preceded him in death in 1991. Following the passing of Margaret, he renewed his friendship with Lynnda Learey and they were married in 1993. Deane managed radio stations for many years in different states. Upon his return to the Marblehead area, he obtained his real estate license and worked for Bolte Real Estate Agency, Firelands Title Company, and Street Sothby's from which he retired in 2016. Deane was active in the Lakeside community as an officer for the Lakeside Property Owners Association, Life Member of the Marblehead #7572, and the Marblehead Lions Club.
Survivors include his wife Lynnda; children: Deane Osborne III and Laura Osborne; step- children: Terry (Trish) Tomlinson, Dan (Tina) Tomlinson, and Holly (Matt) Andreason; granddaughters: Lindsay and Courtney Osborne; 7 step- grandchildren; 4 step-great-grandchildren; and brother George (Rietta) Osborne.
A Memorial Service will begin at 3pm Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peninsula Chapel. Visitation will be Sunday from 1pm until the time of services. Private Burial will be in Sackett Cemetery, Danbury Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Marblehead Post #7572. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com.
Published in The Blade on Nov. 8, 2019