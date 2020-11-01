Deanna K. GumpDeanna K. Gump, age 70, of Toledo, Ohio was promoted to her heavenly home on Saturday, October 24, 2020. She was born on May 9, 1950 in Toledo to the late Robert & Marceille (Bowles) Lender. Deanna married Howard Gump, Jr. on December 25, 1977 at the Faith Calvary Church in Bradner, Ohio.Surviving Deanna is her loving husband of 42 years, Howard; children, Leslie (Brian) Wallace of Toledo, Brian (Brooke) Gump of Toledo, Rebecca (Mike) Gump of Lambertville, Matthew (Natalie) Gump of Sylvania; brothers, Duane (Karen) Lender of Toledo, Doug (Ernie) Lender of Hanford, California; grandchildren, Brittany, Crystal, Amber, Ariel, Taylor, Tegan, Owen, Alyvia, Blythe, Skylar; and great-grandchildren, Olivia, Hazel, Myles, Serina, and Charlie.Deanna was a 1968 graduate of Whitney High School in Toledo, and then spent her life serving the Lord and caring for her family. Faith and Religion played a very important role in Deanna's life; she was a long time member of the Calvary Bible Chapel, where she was also a member of the Ladies Prayer Group. Among many hobbies, Deanna enjoyed crocheting, had a love for music, and will always be remembered for her contagious smile, witty humor, and her unconditional love for everybody, especially her family. She always had a knack for picking out the perfect card for her family and friends, and her greatest love of all was spending time with her children and grandchildren.Friends will be received from 2-7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Calvary Bible Chapel (3740 W. Alexis Rd Toledo, Ohio 43623), where a Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Andy Hill officiating. Immediately following a bereavement luncheon will be held at the church followed by a private graveside service at Bradner Cemetery in Bradner, Ohio. Due to Covid-19 masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. Memorial donations may be made to Deanna's family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio. On-line condolences may be sent to Deanna's family at