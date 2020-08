Deanna Lynn GormanDeanna Lynn Gorman, 55, passed away shockingly unexpectedly in her sleep on Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Toledo Ohio.She was deeply drawn to care for the elderly and underserved and worked primarily in skilled nursing homes and at the Toledo Correctional Facility.A memorial celebration will be planned at a later date due to the COVID-19 crisis. Inurnment will be in Oakland Cemetery, Sandusky.Condolences may be shared with the family at pfeilfuneralhome.com