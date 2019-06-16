Debbie Christoff



Debbie was welcomed into Heaven on June 12, 2019 at the age of 65 after a brave battle with a rare illness. She was surrounded by her family and friends who mourn the loss of her loving and caring presence.



Debbie was born on April 18, 1954 in Toledo, Ohio to Richard and Joanne (Kindle) Nissen. She attended Bedford High School and later received her teaching assistant certification. She went on to express her passion for helping others as a teaching assistant at Regina Coeli and later Bedford Junior High School.



Debbie was a nurturing caregiver in everything she did. As a dedicated mother, she raised four daughters and took joy in her grandchildren. This same quality was an important part of the care she provided as a nursing aide for Visiting Angels.



Debbie was preceded in death by her father, Richard; grandmothers, Bertha Kindle and Ernestine Nissen and grandfathers, Oliver Kindle and Arnie Nissen. She is survived by her mother Joanne Beery; her brothers Richard Allen (Karen) Nissen and Eric Nissen; daughters, Laurie Cichy and Jennifer Ray and their father Leo Cichy, Alisha Christoff and Brittany Biegajski and their father Chris Christoff; grandchildren Ian Snyder, Emily Ray, Robert Christoff, Malik Christoff, Landen Baker, Gaven Biegajski, Caleb Biegajski, and Ava Biegajski and her niece and nephews.



Memorials may be made to the , Donation Processing Center, PO Box 7000, Albert Lea, MN 56007-8001. The family would like to thank the Medical ICU team at Toledo Hospital for their wonderful care and compassion.



A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 21st, 2019 at Monclova Road Baptist Church at 11 a.m. Flowers may be sent to 7819 Monclova Rd, Monclova, OH 43542.



Published in The Blade from June 16 to June 17, 2019