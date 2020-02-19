|
Debbie Janice Cooper
Debbie Janice Cooper, 69, Toledo, Ohio, died February 17, 2020, at Franciscan Care Center with her family at her side. Debbie is survived by her husband, Butch Cooper; daughters, Tabitha Kaye, Crystal Burnworth, Danielle Schoenegge, Danny Schoenegge; step-daughter, Jessica Lipscomb; sisters, Crystal Iagulli, Elaine Suchomma; brother, Edward Jones and 13 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul E. Jones, Carrie Jones Reid; and her brother, Alan Jones.
Debbie graduated from Whitmer High School in 1968. She spent most of her life caring for her family, and she loved cooking and gardening. She was a strong-willed woman who would do anything for anyone. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Honoring her wishes, there will be no funeral service. A memorial service will be held on February 23rd from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at American Legion, 1074 Clarion Ave, Holland, OH. In lieu of flowers please support veteransmatters.org
Published in The Blade on Feb. 19, 2020