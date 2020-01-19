Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, May 1, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
Memorial service
Saturday, May 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Debora Claflin Marlowe


1941 - 2020
Debora Claflin Marlowe Obituary
Debora Claflin Marlowe

Debora Claflin Marlowe, of Genoa and Perrysburg passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at St. Charles Hospital. Debora was born November 12, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois to Roland and Ruth (Shaughneasy) Claflin. She earned her Master's degree in Education from Eastern Illinois University. Debora married James Marlowe on August 22, 1970 in Champagne, Illinois.

Debora was an elementary art teacher for over 15 years in Illinois and Indiana. In Ohio she taught watercolor at nursing homes and to private students. She also taught for a short time with the Montessori School System. Her watercolor paintings were often displayed through shows and at businesses. She was an avid figure skater and pairs partner with her husband for over 40 years, with their last national competition in 2013. She also enjoyed water ballet, swimming, gymnastics and diving.

She is survived by her husband, James; daughter, Paula Marlowe; grandchildren, Avery and Paige Anstead; son-in-law, Thomas Anstead; and twin sister, Barbara Kuxhausen. She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Amy Marlowe Anstead and her sister, Patricia Martin.

A celebration of Debora's life will be held Friday, May 1, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg (419-874-3133) with a memorial service being held at the funeral home on May 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. Condolences may be made to the family online at:

www.witzlershank.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020
