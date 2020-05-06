Deborah A. Kaminsky
1957 - 2020
Deborah A. Kaminsky

Deborah A. Kaminsky, born March 23, 1957, in Fostoria, OH, to A. Patricia and Albert Kaminsky, died peacefully at Hospice of NW Ohio, Perrysburg, on April 22, 2020, at the age of 63, after a prolonged battle with renal failure.

Deb graduated from Findlay high school in 1975, and later attended Owen's Community College, where she graduated with a nursing degree in 1981. She worked 30 years as a registered nurse until 2011.

Deb is survived by her brothers, Gary E. Kaminsky of Findlay, and Steven M. (Kristin) Kaminsky of Perrysburg.

The family asks that any charitable donations in her name please be made to Hospice of NW Ohio.


Published in The Blade from May 6 to May 8, 2020.
