Mrs. Deborah A. Richardson



Mrs. Richardson, 65, passed Sunday, June 7, 2020, in her home. She is survived by 2 daughters; 1 stepdaughter; 1 son; 1 stepson; 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a host loving family. Family Hour/Wake and Funeral Services, June 15 at 10 and 11 a.m. respectively, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607.





