Deborah Ann Deeb



Deborah Ann Deeb, age 64, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 at St. Anne's Hospital. Debbie was born August 26, 1954 in Toledo to Joseph and Dorothy Deeb. She was a longtime hairstylist in the Toledo area and loved her job and the many clients she had over the years.



Debbie is survived by her siblings, Ray Deeb, and Troydean (Michael) Alexander; nieces, Angie (Jason) Eccelston and Amanda (Eric) Logan; special brother, Mitchell Howard; nephews, Joseph Deeb (girlfriend, Melissa Dubendorfer) and Nicholas Tomasetta; godmother, Gwen Deeb; great nieces and nephews, Abigail, Emma, Jacob, and Dante; and beloved dog, Bowie. She was preceded in death by her parents, and sister-in-law, Linda Deeb.



Visitation will be Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 2-7:00 p.m. at St. George Orthodox Cathedral, 3754 Woodley Rd. Toledo, OH, with a Trisagion Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Monday, June 24, 2019 at St. George from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. George or to the Kidney Foundation of Northwest Ohio, 3100 W. Central Ave. #150 Toledo, OH 43606.



walkerfuneralhomes.com





Published in The Blade on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary