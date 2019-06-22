The Blade Obituaries
Services
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. George Orthodox Cathedral
3754 Woodley Rd
Toledo, OH
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
St. George Orthodox Cathedral
3754 Woodley Rd
Toledo, OH
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. George Orthodox Cathedral
3754 Woodley Rd
Toledo, OH
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. George Orthodox Cathedral
3754 Woodley Rd
Toledo, OH
View Map
Deborah Ann Deeb


Deborah Ann Deeb

Deborah Ann Deeb, age 64, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 at St. Anne's Hospital. Debbie was born August 26, 1954 in Toledo to Joseph and Dorothy Deeb. She was a longtime hairstylist in the Toledo area and loved her job and the many clients she had over the years.

Debbie is survived by her siblings, Ray Deeb, and Troydean (Michael) Alexander; nieces, Angie (Jason) Eccelston and Amanda (Eric) Logan; special brother, Mitchell Howard; nephews, Joseph Deeb (girlfriend, Melissa Dubendorfer) and Nicholas Tomasetta; godmother, Gwen Deeb; great nieces and nephews, Abigail, Emma, Jacob, and Dante; and beloved dog, Bowie. She was preceded in death by her parents, and sister-in-law, Linda Deeb.

Visitation will be Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 2-7:00 p.m. at St. George Orthodox Cathedral, 3754 Woodley Rd. Toledo, OH, with a Trisagion Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Monday, June 24, 2019 at St. George from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. George or to the Kidney Foundation of Northwest Ohio, 3100 W. Central Ave. #150 Toledo, OH 43606.

walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on June 22, 2019
