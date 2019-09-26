|
Deborah Ann Layton
Deborah Ann Layton, 72, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away on September 17, 2019. She was born in Newark, Ohio, to Robert and Hettie Jo (Patterson) Layton. Deborah was an x-ray technician at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center. She loved sewing, knitting, quilting and was a member of the Swiss Singers for 45 years.
Deborah is survived by her siblings, James (Debra) Layton and Joan (Jack) Maybury; close friends, Barbara Carr, Kristine Abel, Ruby Napier, Elizabeth Novinsky, Shelly Merritt. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Deborah was preceded in death by her parents.
Friends may visit at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Rd., on Sunday, September 29, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 3:00 p.m. Inurnment will take place at Glenn Rest Memorial Estates, Reynoldsburg, Ohio on October 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Those wishing an expression of sympathy in Deborah's name are asked to consider the Toledo Swiss Singers in care of Barb Carr, 565 Robindale Ave., Oregon, Ohio 43616.
www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade on Sept. 26, 2019