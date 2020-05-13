Deborah Ann (Vanderlip) Micenec
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deborah Ann (Vanderlip) Micenec

10/25/1946 - 5/9/2020

Deborah lost her battle with cancer surrounded by her loving family.

Deborah retired as a legal secretary in 2012 after 33 years. She was a member of the Maumee Eagles, Maumee Legion and Legion Riders and enjoyed taking road trips on her trike. Deborah enjoyed gardening, especially in her fairy gardens with her granddaughter, who she also loved watching perform on stage in her numerous school musicals and ballet performances.

Deborah also loved watching her grandson play baseball and was always cheering the loudest.

Most of all she loved spending time with her family and going on their family trips to Disney.

Preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Evelyn (Clevenz) Vanderlip. Deborah is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (John) Segura and grandchildren, John Jr. and Jessica.

Thank you to all the staff at The Toledo Clinic and Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Special thanks to her Hospice Nurse Angie and Hospice Aide Barb.

There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 13 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
May 13, 2020
I'm deeply saddened by Deb's passing. I worked in the same office for several years. Den was always lots of fun. What a zest for life she had! Condolences to her family.
Robin Kruse
May 13, 2020
Jennifer, Sandie and I were very saddened to learn of the loss of your Mom. May God grant you the peace and strength to see you through this most difficult time.
Chris
Neighbor
May 13, 2020
Deb was a great caring friend that I will never forget. She was fun to be with, and she truly cared for other people & their feelings. I will miss her friendship, and our motorcycle rides together. Rest in peace my friend. I love you.
Brian
Friend
May 12, 2020
Gary Mockensturm
Friend
May 12, 2020
My sympathy and prayers,in the loss of your loved one,May she rest in peace! Enjoy the memories they are Priceless!!
Rita Zeller
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved