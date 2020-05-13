Deborah Ann (Vanderlip) Micenec



10/25/1946 - 5/9/2020



Deborah lost her battle with cancer surrounded by her loving family.



Deborah retired as a legal secretary in 2012 after 33 years. She was a member of the Maumee Eagles, Maumee Legion and Legion Riders and enjoyed taking road trips on her trike. Deborah enjoyed gardening, especially in her fairy gardens with her granddaughter, who she also loved watching perform on stage in her numerous school musicals and ballet performances.



Deborah also loved watching her grandson play baseball and was always cheering the loudest.



Most of all she loved spending time with her family and going on their family trips to Disney.



Preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Evelyn (Clevenz) Vanderlip. Deborah is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (John) Segura and grandchildren, John Jr. and Jessica.



Thank you to all the staff at The Toledo Clinic and Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Special thanks to her Hospice Nurse Angie and Hospice Aide Barb.



There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.





