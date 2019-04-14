Deborah Ann (Bumbera) Newhouse



Deborah Ann (Bumbera) Newhouse, 57, passed away into the arms of her Lord, Sunday, April 7, 2019. She was born February 20, 1962, in Toledo, OH. Debbie attended Waite High School. She was a stay at home mom, wife and grandmother. She lived her life for her family and the most joy, was spending time with them and "spoiling" them. Debbie loved shopping. She thought about everyone but herself. Debbie was the caregiver for the family.



Debbie is survived by her loving husband, Charles L. Newhouse III, whom she married March 25, 1986; daughters, Candace (Guadalupe) Garcia and Crystal (Enrique ) Cobian III; grandchildren, Brooklyn, Hank and Brantley; father, George Bumbera; brother, Randy (Ann) Bumbera; nieces, Randee Rae (Ryan) Mitchell, Casidy Bumbera and Ryleah Bumbera; best friend, Judee Hodgson, who was her best friend through her entire life. She is preceded in death by her mother Mary Lou Bumbera



Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Tuesday April 16, 2019, from 2-7 p.m. with a memorial service at 6 p.m.



www.freckchapel.com



Published in The Blade from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019