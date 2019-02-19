Deborah Jo Edens



Deborah Jo Edens, age 68, of Toledo, passed away February 16, 2019 at St. Anne's Mercy Hospital. Deb was born December 31, 1950 in Toledo to Edward and Polly (Cousino) Kozniewski. She was a 1968 graduate of Whitmer High School and earned an Associate Degree in Mental Health from UT in 1990. She was employed with Mercy Hospital for more than 24 years retiring in 2015. Deb was a member of First Christian Church of Sylvania and had recently attended Cedar Creek. She was a volunteer for battered women's shelter and rape crisis coordinator prior to her employment at Mercy Hospital.



In addition to her parents, Deb was also preceded in death by sister, Karen Decker; brother, Danny Routhe; father-in-law, William M. Edens Jr and sister-in-law, Betty Kerst. She is survived by her husband, William M. Edens III; daughters, Tracy L. (Bill) Zay and Kristine E. (Robert) Hennessey; grandchildren, Chelsea, Taylor, Jordan, Jocelyn, Camden and Tieghan; siblings, Mike (Linda) Routhe, Shelley (Larry) Spohn; mother-in-law, Lucille Edens; sisters-in-law, Kit (Mike) Thompson, Wanda Jones, Joy (Butch) Cassidy and many nieces and nephews.



The family will receive guests Friday, February 22, 2019 from 11:00 am - 3:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin Friday at 3:00 pm. at the funeral home.



Memorial contributions may be made to in Deb's memory.



Published in The Blade on Feb. 19, 2019