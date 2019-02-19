Home

Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
Deborah Jo Edens


Deborah Jo Edens Obituary
Deborah Jo Edens

Deborah Jo Edens, age 68, of Toledo, passed away February 16, 2019 at St. Anne's Mercy Hospital. Deb was born December 31, 1950 in Toledo to Edward and Polly (Cousino) Kozniewski. She was a 1968 graduate of Whitmer High School and earned an Associate Degree in Mental Health from UT in 1990. She was employed with Mercy Hospital for more than 24 years retiring in 2015. Deb was a member of First Christian Church of Sylvania and had recently attended Cedar Creek. She was a volunteer for battered women's shelter and rape crisis coordinator prior to her employment at Mercy Hospital.

In addition to her parents, Deb was also preceded in death by sister, Karen Decker; brother, Danny Routhe; father-in-law, William M. Edens Jr and sister-in-law, Betty Kerst. She is survived by her husband, William M. Edens III; daughters, Tracy L. (Bill) Zay and Kristine E. (Robert) Hennessey; grandchildren, Chelsea, Taylor, Jordan, Jocelyn, Camden and Tieghan; siblings, Mike (Linda) Routhe, Shelley (Larry) Spohn; mother-in-law, Lucille Edens; sisters-in-law, Kit (Mike) Thompson, Wanda Jones, Joy (Butch) Cassidy and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive guests Friday, February 22, 2019 from 11:00 am - 3:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin Friday at 3:00 pm. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to in Deb's memory.

To leave a special message for Deb's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade on Feb. 19, 2019
