Deborah K. Ball



Deborah K. Ball, 68, of Temperance, MI, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019 at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence in Sylvania. Debbie was born in Toledo, February 22, 1951, to parents Charles and Maxine Williams.



Debbie graduated from Whitmer High School in 1969 and attended The University of Toledo. She married Mike Ball on August 22, 1972 and moved to Las Vegas, NV, where she lived for 46 years. Debbie worked for several casinos and finished her career in the gaming sales industry.



She is survived by her husband Mike; siblings, Vickie, Becky (Jim), Greg, Lauri (Brent), Tina and Joel (Heidi); sister-in-law, Paula Ruby-Navarre; brother-in-law Mel Augustynik. Debbie was blessed with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in in death by her parents, Charles and Maxine Williams, and sister-in-law Sue Augustynik.



The family would like to thank the staff at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Center for all their loving care. Memorial contributions can be made to the and ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence.



Published in The Blade from June 23 to June 24, 2019