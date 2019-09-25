|
|
Deborah K. Buck
Deborah Kay Buck, 63, of Toledo Ohio, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 after a long fight with lung cancer. Debbie was born on January 5, 1956 to Joseph and Shirley (Voss) Buck in Toledo, Ohio. Debbie worked for Okechobee steak house in West Palm Beach, FL, where she met Jose Antonio Guzman, and they went on to have four children.
She enjoyed dancing, gardening and being outdoors, but time spent with family was by far her favorite. Debbie will be known as a kind soul with a beautiful smile who always made the most of whatever came her way. Debbie lived life to the fullest up until the very end.
She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Allan Buck and Jackie Buck; nieces, Amber, Chelsea and nephew Donald. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Angela, Tony Jr., Ronnie and Cory Guzman, many grandchildren and extended family.
Family and friends will be received from 1:00 p.m. until the start of services at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Hoeflinger-Shank Funeral Home (419-691-6768) 3500 Navarre Ave. Oregon, OH. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Debbie's name, are asked to consider the American Lung Cancer Association. Online condolences may be left at
hoeflingerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Sept. 25, 2019