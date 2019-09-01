|
|
MRS. DEBORAH L. DAVIDSON
Mrs. Davidson, 70, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019, in her home. She was a graduate of the Jesup W. Scott High School and was a Police Officer for the Toledo Police Department 30 years. She is survived by 4 brothers and 3 sisters. Funeral Services will begin at 5 pm Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Ave., Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 4 pm Family Hour/Wake.
cbrownfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019