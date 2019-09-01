Home

C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Wake
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
5:00 PM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
View Map
Deborah L. Davidson

Deborah L. Davidson Obituary
MRS. DEBORAH L. DAVIDSON

Mrs. Davidson, 70, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019, in her home. She was a graduate of the Jesup W. Scott High School and was a Police Officer for the Toledo Police Department 30 years. She is survived by 4 brothers and 3 sisters. Funeral Services will begin at 5 pm Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Ave., Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 4 pm Family Hour/Wake.

cbrownfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019
