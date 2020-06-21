Deborah Monahan Gallagher



1923 - 2020



The mischievous twinkle in her blue eyes is no more; Deb Monahan Gallagher, our Irish Colleen, died April 22, 2020 of COVID-19. She died in Sacramento, CA at the age of 96. She was an unbelievably strong woman who brought her warm smile, charming wit, and love of life wherever she went.



Deb was born on August 5th in Toledo, Ohio to John and Alice (Blakely) Monahan. She grew up on Grand Ave, with her older sisters, Mary Rita and Ann.



Deb regaled her children with endless tails of her wonderful childhood on Grand Avenue with her lifelong friends, the twins, Joan and Patsy O'Dwyer. Deb attended St. Anne Catholic Grade School and Notre Dame Academy, where she made lifelong friends. At Notre Dame Deb and her classmates formed a sorority that continues until today almost 80 years later. Of all Deb's beloved sorority members only three remain: Joan Neuser, Katie (Cal) Craig, and Jane Marzano. After high school Deb went to business college and worked for the Gulf Oil Company.



On September 23, 1944 Deb married Harold F. Gallagher, a young engineer and Naval officer home on leave during WWII. Harold was Deb's stable and unflappable base and she supplied him with a warm and inviting home, seven children, and lots of fun and laughter. They moved all around the country from Ohio, Michigan and Illinois to California and Idaho.



Deb's Catholic faith gave her a passion for helping others. She was always rooting for the underdog. For 35 yrs. she visited patients in nursing homes, adopted elderly men and women and anyone who needed a friend. Deb made them part of her family and brought them home for the holidays. It was a common sight to see Deb and her "little old lady friends" tooling around Idaho Falls in the second-hand bright orange VW bug with red and yellow flames on the hood.



Deb loved to shop! Style at a bargain was her motto. Shopping for Deb was an art form and a fun adventure. She had an eye for the latest styles and was known to shop for her husband, children, grandchildren, and in-laws.



Deb was preceded in death by her parents, John and Alice Monahan; her husband, Harold F. Gallagher; her sisters, Mary Rita (Franz) Gouttiere, and Ann (George) Ferstle; and son-in-law, Peter J. Savord. Deborah is survived by her children, Tim (Yong) Gallagher in Spokane, WA, Kathy Savord in Toledo, OH, Pat Gallagher in Sacramento, CA, Maureen Miller in Meridian, ID, Alice Gallagher in Spokane, WA, Charles (Joyce) Gallagher in Sacramento, CA, and Sean (Therese) Gallagher in Seattle, WA; and grandchildren, Jennifer Lacy, Brian Gallagher, Marcus and Jackie Miller, Mary Pat and Matthew Savord, and Daniel, Cate, and Jake Gallagher; great granddaughter, Lara Lacy; and many nieces and nephews.



The family is forever indebted to Pat Gallagher and the family of Charles and Joyce Gallagher for the thoughtful and attentive care they lavished on mother during her later years. Deb, Pat, and Charles packed more musicals, plays, and concerts into Deb's last few years than she did in her first 90 years. It took only one mother to raise seven children, but seven children to care for one beloved mother..



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.





