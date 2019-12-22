Home

Deborah Sue Henman


1954 - 2019
Deborah Sue Henman Obituary
Deborah Sue Henman

On December 18th, 2019 at 12:25 p.m., Deb Henman (Evans) completed her life's journey at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born January 31, 1954 to John and Pearl (Chaffin) Evans in Chillicothe, OH and later moved to Defiance, OH where she graduated high school in 1972. On July 20, 1995 she married her beloved husband, Steve Henman.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, John "Jack" Evans II; sisters, Beverly and Deana Evans and Brenda Cline. She is survived by her husband, Steve; 3 children, Chadd Moser, Amanda (Rob) Gilbert, and Chance Henman, and 3 grandchildren, Cali, Sami and Alex Gilbert.

She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Funeral will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the ASPCA.

Published in The Blade from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019
