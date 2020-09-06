1/
Debra A. Barnes
1951 - 2020
{ "" }
Debra A. Barnes

Debra A. Barnes, 69, of Perrysburg, Ohio passed way September, 1, 2020. She was born on June 9, 1951 to the late Ralph and Betty (Whitacre) Barnes in Toledo.

Debra is survived by her brother, Phillip (Karen) Barnes of Perrysburg; nieces, Amy Burkhart, Britten Bunte, Linda Roberts; several great and great-great nieces and nephews; special family Cheri (David) Emch; Cheri and David's children, Brian (Christine) Emch, Kristy Mckee; Tracy (David) Dean; Shawn Emch; and special godson, Brent Dean. Deb was preceded in death by her parents; and her dogs, Cassie and Lila.

Debra had a passion for genealogy and was an avid reader. She enjoyed working on almost every type of craft you could think of. Most of all she adored her pets, they truly were the loves of her life. The family would like to say thank you to all the nurses, aides and staff at the B.G. Manor for their exceptional care of Deb.

Memorial Contributions in her honor may be gifted to the Wood County Humane Society. A graveside service for Debra will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Fort Meigs Cemetery, in Perrysburg, Ohio. Arrangements have been entrusted to Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home and Crematory 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Hanneman Family Funeral Homes is honored to serve Debra's family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com

www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com


Published in The Blade from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Fort Meigs Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home - Bowling Green
1460 West Wooster Street
Bowling Green, OH 43205
419-352-2171
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 5, 2020
You are resting peacefully with your Mom and Dad, my friend. We will meet again.
Elsene
Friend
