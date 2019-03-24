Services Witzler Shank Funeral Home 222 E South Boundary St Perrysburg , OH 43551 (419) 874-3133 Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Witzler Shank Funeral Home 222 E South Boundary St Perrysburg , OH 43551 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Zoar Lutheran Church 314 E. Indiana Ave Perrysburg , OH View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Zoar Lutheran Church 314 E. Indiana Ave Perrysburg , OH View Map Resources More Obituaries for Debra Uhde Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Debra A. (Papoi) Uhde

Debra "Debbie" A. (Papoi) Uhde, 61, of Perrysburg, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at her residence after a long and courageous battle with lymphoma. Debra was born April 22, 1957 in Defiance, Ohio to Richard and Marlene (Meyer) Papoi. She graduated from Napoleon High School, class of 1975 where she was the first female Drum Majorette at the high school. She earned her Bachelor's Degree in Business from Bowling Green State University. Debbie married Harold Uhde on September 6, 2003.



Debra's 14 year courageous battle with lymphoma was a fight she took on that ultimately ended her life! She loved life; holidays especially. She made the Christmas season into what we would all remember the holiday as when we were kids. Everyone deserved a present from Santa. And the joy she would share made you feel that way with just a smile and the look on her face. Ask her where she's going this summer? To the lake! Round Lake in Reading, Michigan…to visit the Greenlees! Once you made the turn onto their road her face would light up the sky! As she always said....This is my favorite place on Earth. Spending time there every summer was the main ingredient to wash all her worries and cares away. I have never seen her more serene and at peace then when she was there. Waking up early sitting on the deck having a coffee and listening to the sounds of the peacocks that a neighbor raised would just make her even more excited to be there. A special thanks to Rex for allowing her to have numerous peacock feathers that were strategically placed around her home, adding that simple reminder of "the lake" during the winter months.



Early on in the 27 years Harold and Debra were together were spent traveling, which she hated to do until she arrived at the destination. She swam with the dolphins in Punta Cana. When she got out of the tank...The first question was…Harold can we get one? Of course Harold was the "bad guy" No honey not now. When we made the trip to Busch Gardens and was able to feed the giraffes....When we were done.... The question was Harold can we get one? No honey ...Not now. She always loved the animals, and would always say....They need a voice too.



The loves of her life were Luke, her German Shepard, and Eddie, the Shih Tsu, who came into her life one afternoon when I picked her up for lunch and we went and got him. Then came Ben and Bruno. While Deb was going through treatments and would experience leg pains and bone pain, Bruno instinctively knew and would climb up and lay down on her legs until the pain was gone. He knew she was in pain and would try to alleviate it by while laying on her legs. Bruno would follow her a few steps behind, making sure she would get to the kitchen or the bedroom.



When asking Debra where she would like to go for dinner ...You could bet your last dollar....Loma Linda's! She just loved that place, the atmosphere, the people, Jeanne always asking how she was doing, and Lord...The margaritas! Half and half on the rocks. Deb always seemed to keep count (there's the auditor in her) she kept count with the straws in her glass. One, two, three, four.....Hmmm five was the limit and her face would light up the room. We found out one time....# 6 was NOT a good idea! And always a beef and bean enchilada for dinner. Then we would place an order to go....For the next afternoon lunch or dinner. If I was to order the same to go order? They had to be in separate containers. She always said..."You get more cheese that way"! What a hoot! Debra was a HUGE Pittsburgh Steeler fan. She even had a special necklace made by Phil at J. Foster Jewelers; who by the way is a friend of the family. When she participated in the "fantasy league" with her staff and friends from the office... I learned early on ...DO NOT interrupt her while she was stacking her line up. She played to win....Each week! She knew the Steelers stats, their schedule, and their injury list...Even injured reserve. One wall in our basement is designed to show her loyalty and pride for the team. The girl had more Steeler gear than I did! Lord I know you are receiving one special woman. A woman who touched many lives, with her smile, her laugh, her friendship; which was as loyal as could be and her ability to have a great time whenever she was around you. Please take good care of her, as she took care of so many who would cross her path. An angel she has become and I believe she will be one of the best angels you will ever have! A ritual we had every night as I left her room.....As I turned off the last light.... "love you" click the light goes out "Night babe".



Along with her husband, Harold, she is survived by her mother, Marlene and her special friend, John of Napoleon, Ohio; sister, Jill Rasey; niece, Alex Rasey, and nephew, Ian Rasey all of Columbus, Ohio. Debbie was preceded in death by her father, Richard.



I, Harold Uhde, want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart to Jill, Teresa, and Joanne who made Debra's wish come true of spending her last days at home with her boys (Ben and Bruno). I know being a caregiver is very hard work, I lived it for 14 years, but what you three ladies did for her during her final days will forever be held close to my heart. The compassion, stamina, the courageous routine and the knowledge of healthcare came shining through to make her as comfortable as possible and was absolutely amazing. Her final wish came true because of you and I THANK YOU! I would also like to thank what we called "our support team" along this last leg of Debra's journey. I would send out a text called "Update" to 15 people which included close neighbors and friends. I would include her condition, where we were at according to her healthcare plan, where she was headed for new and exciting treatments, and how long we might be gone. The response from this group was breathtaking. The dinners, (the cookies) the quick runs to the store for an item forgotten or needed was so helpful to us that it is so hard to put into words the true meaning of friends, their love and devotion to Debra, and the help they provided any way they could. All of you are so special to Debra and myself and will be held close to my heart forever.



Friends will be received Monday, March 25, 2019 from 2-8 P.M. at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). Visitation will continue Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. at Zoar Lutheran Church, 314 E. Indiana Ave, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551, with Funeral Services beginning at 11 a.m. with Pastor Timothy P. Philabaum, officiating. Burial will follow in Fort Meigs Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Debbie's name to the Wood County Humane Society, 801 Van Camp Drive, Bowling Green, Ohio, 43402.



www.witzlershank.com





