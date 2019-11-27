|
Debra Ann Lashley
Debra Ann Lashley graduated from this life into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, November 22, 2019. Debra married her husband, Richard, in June of 1972 at Western Avenue Baptist Church in Toledo, and they were blessed with over 47 years of marriage. In addition to her work as a housewife, Debra also worked as a real estate agent and holiday shop owner, as a cashier at Kroger, and finally worked in the deli department at Anderson's in Maumee. Debra always adapted to any work situation, advancing solutions even to the head of the company when necessary. Her many talents included cooking, floral arrangements, drawing, decorating, and event planning. She loved her church family, where many lifelong friendships were made.
Debra was preceded in death by her father, James Reynolds, and older brother, Alan Reynolds. She will be greatly missed by her devoted husband, Richard; children, Rick (Deidra), Eric (Angie) and Stephanie McLaughlin (Shawn); her mother, Jean Reynolds; her brothers, Mike (Sally) and David (Karen); eight grandchildren, many nieces and nephews; and her beloved pups, Sadie and Major.
There will be a celebration of life and memorial service on Saturday, November 30, at Foundation Stone Christian Church located at 4532 Woodville Rd in Northwood, Ohio. Visitation starts at 10am; the memorial service will begin at 11am.
Online condolences may be shared on American Cremation Events Facebook page.
Published in The Blade on Nov. 27, 2019