1/1
Debra Carol Anderson
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Debra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Debra Carol Anderson

Debra Carol Anderson entered internal peace on July 12, 2020. Born in Toledo. Ohio on January 31, 1949 to Robert Thomas and Dorothy Lee Woods Anderson, Debra attended Toledo public schools, graduating from Edward Drummond Libbey High School in 1967. She graduated from the St. Vincent Hospital's surgical technician program. Later she earned an associate degree in business administration from Davis Business College. She worked as a surgical technican for over 40 years at hospitals in Toledo and Cincinnati, Ohio as well as Fairxfax, Virginia before retiring. She lived in Washington, DC since 2001. She loved Christmas. Over the years she built extensive collections of ornaments as well as collections of Black Santa Clauses and Black angels.

Debra is survived by her son, Andre Lamont Anderson (Forth Worth, Texas); brothers, Keith Anderson (Toledo)(Debra) and Dwight Anderson (Atlanta, Georgia); sister, Delores Anderson (Washington, DC); six grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. There were no services.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved