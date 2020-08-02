Debra Carol Anderson



Debra Carol Anderson entered internal peace on July 12, 2020. Born in Toledo. Ohio on January 31, 1949 to Robert Thomas and Dorothy Lee Woods Anderson, Debra attended Toledo public schools, graduating from Edward Drummond Libbey High School in 1967. She graduated from the St. Vincent Hospital's surgical technician program. Later she earned an associate degree in business administration from Davis Business College. She worked as a surgical technican for over 40 years at hospitals in Toledo and Cincinnati, Ohio as well as Fairxfax, Virginia before retiring. She lived in Washington, DC since 2001. She loved Christmas. Over the years she built extensive collections of ornaments as well as collections of Black Santa Clauses and Black angels.



Debra is survived by her son, Andre Lamont Anderson (Forth Worth, Texas); brothers, Keith Anderson (Toledo)(Debra) and Dwight Anderson (Atlanta, Georgia); sister, Delores Anderson (Washington, DC); six grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. There were no services.





