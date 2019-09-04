The Blade Obituaries
Debra D. Hill


1953 - 2019
Debra D. Hill Obituary
Debra D. Hill

Debra D. Hill, 66 of Toledo, Ohio passed away unexpectedly September 1, 2019 at University of Toledo Medical Center. Debra was born in Toledo on April 17, 1953 to William F. and Palma (Brausieck) Kelley. Debra worked for the Toledo Public School System for 30 years retiring in 2012.

Surviving are her husband of forty two years David, daughter, Shawna Hill, sons, Bo(Karie) Hill, Michael (Gracie) Hill, grandchildren, Allyson and Ryan Hill.

The family will receive friends at The Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home 3453 Heatherdowns Blvd at Byrne Rd, Thursday September 5, 2019 2-8 p.m., and after 9:00 a.m. Friday September 6, 2019 in the Narthex of St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church 4201 Heatherdowns Blvd Toledo, Ohio, followed by the mass of Christian burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow Toledo memorial park cemetery. The family suggests in Lieu of flowers to make donations to the Toledo Animal Shelter

www.berstickerscottfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Sept. 4, 2019
