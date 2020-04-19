Debra J. Buker 10/30/1953 - 4/15/2020 Debra J. Buker, 66, of Perrysburg, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital after a courageous battle with breast cancer. She was born October 30, 1953 in Menominee, Michigan to Spencer and Stella (Stepien) Norton. Deb earned her associate degree in marketing from NW Wisconsin Technical College. She married Leslie C. Buker on September 2, 1978 and together they shared 41 years together. Deb worked as a school monitor for Fort Meigs Elementary for eight years. She began her career at the Perrysburg Messenger Journal in 1998 as a writer, proofreader and general "utility player." For ten years, she was the Perrysburg Summer Recreation Director while working at the Messenger. Deb became the editor of the Perrysburg Messenger Journal in 2003 and was a champion for the Perrysburg community. She served as a leader in many organizations including the Main Street Board (now Downtown Perrysburg, Inc.), Perrysburg Youth Soccer Association, the Perrysburg Arts Council and the American Cancer Society. Deb was an active member of the Perrysburg Area Chamber of Commerce and Exchange Club for 24 years. She also served as the Exchange Club's Foundation Board Vice President. Deb was the recipient of the Exchange Club Book of Golden Deeds Award in 2011 and was honored by the League of Women Voters of Perrysburg with the Virginia Secor Stranahan Annual Citizenship Award in 2014 for her generous contributions and legacy to the Perrysburg area. She was an active member and volunteer at Zoar Lutheran Church in Perrysburg. She loved to read, play with her many dogs (past and present), support dog rescue organizations and antiquing with her husband, Les. She was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and was a stockholder. Along with her husband, Les, Deb is survived by her children, Kerry (Vincent) Schnee and Scott (Lindsay) Buker; grandchildren, Theodora and Eloise Schnee and Alice Buker; mother, Stella; sister, Patricia (John) Miller; sister-in-law, Laura (James) West and close cousin, Mary Brown. She was preceded in death by her father, Spencer. A Celebration of Deb's life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). Condolences may be made online to the family at www.witzlershank.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.