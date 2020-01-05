Home

Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
4:00 PM
Debra J. (O'Connell) Erdmann


1964 - 2020
Debra J. (O'Connell) Erdmann Obituary
Debra J. (O'Connell) Erdmann

Debra J. Erdmann, 55, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at the Cleveland Clinic. She was born on November 21, 1964, in Oregon, Ohiok to Daniel and Diane O'Connell. Debbie was a 1984 graduate of Clay High School. She worked in accounting for Bay Area Credit Union and Materion Credit Union. Debbie was a social member at Harborview Yacht Club. She enjoyed spending time with her family and entertaining friends. She will be dearly missed.

Debbie is survived by her loving husband of 14 years, Jeremy Erdmann; sons, Adam (Kori) Pfeiffer and Jeremy Erdmann; granddaughter, Claire; parents, Daniel and Diane O'Connell and her brother, Danny O'Connell. She was preceded in death by her aunt, Joan "Jo Jo" O'Connell.

A memorial gathering will be held at Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Road in Oregon on Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. where a memorial service will follow at 4:00 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to the Toledo Area Humane Society.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
