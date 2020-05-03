Debra J. Lacy-Bills
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Debra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Debra J. Lacy-Bills

Mrs. Lacy-Bills, 66, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020. She worked at Blue Cross of CA in the company's Information Technology Department.

She is survived by husband, Robert Bills; children, Anika (Joe) Miller, Larry Darnell Lacy II, Tydolisha "Ty" de Shon Lacy, Lawrence Alexander Hayes and Loren Darnell Lacy Cole; "Bonus" children, Reggie (Bills, Judith "Judy" Duncan, Cindy Booker and Randy (Jessica) Bills; 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2020, preceded by a 10 a.m. Family Hour/Wake, at the Jerusalem M. B. Church, 445 Dorr Street, Toledo, Ohio 43604. Dr. W. L. Perryman, Pastor; Minister Johnny Hobbs, Officiant.

cbrownfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 3 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
5
Wake
10:00 AM
Jerusalem M. B. Church
Send Flowers
MAY
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Jerusalem M. B. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved