Mrs. Debra J. Lacy-Bills
Mrs. Lacy-Bills, 66, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020. She worked at Blue Cross of CA in the company's Information Technology Department.
She is survived by husband, Robert Bills; children, Anika (Joe) Miller, Larry Darnell Lacy II, Tydolisha "Ty" de Shon Lacy, Lawrence Alexander Hayes and Loren Darnell Lacy Cole; "Bonus" children, Reggie (Bills, Judith "Judy" Duncan, Cindy Booker and Randy (Jessica) Bills; 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2020, preceded by a 10 a.m. Family Hour/Wake, at the Jerusalem M. B. Church, 445 Dorr Street, Toledo, Ohio 43604. Dr. W. L. Perryman, Pastor; Minister Johnny Hobbs, Officiant.
cbrownfuneralhome.com
Mrs. Lacy-Bills, 66, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020. She worked at Blue Cross of CA in the company's Information Technology Department.
She is survived by husband, Robert Bills; children, Anika (Joe) Miller, Larry Darnell Lacy II, Tydolisha "Ty" de Shon Lacy, Lawrence Alexander Hayes and Loren Darnell Lacy Cole; "Bonus" children, Reggie (Bills, Judith "Judy" Duncan, Cindy Booker and Randy (Jessica) Bills; 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2020, preceded by a 10 a.m. Family Hour/Wake, at the Jerusalem M. B. Church, 445 Dorr Street, Toledo, Ohio 43604. Dr. W. L. Perryman, Pastor; Minister Johnny Hobbs, Officiant.
cbrownfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 3 to May 5, 2020.