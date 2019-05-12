The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.
2426 N. Reynolds Rd.
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 531-4424
Resources
More Obituaries for Debra Moffett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra L. Moffett


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Debra L. Moffett Obituary
Debra L. Moffett

Debra L. Moffett, age 63, a longtime resident of the Anne Grady Center, Holland, Ohio died Thursday May 9, 2019. She was born on July 7, 1955 to Phillip and Wilda (Ingham) Moffett in Okaloosa Island, Florida. Deb loved her Mom and was fond of cats, wearing plaid shirts, having her nails done, baseball and all sports, NASCAR, babies, and pictures of babies.

Surviving is her mother Wilda, sister Susan Micka and her many friends at the Anne Grady Center.

Services will be held on Wednesday May 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home 2426 North Reynolds Rd. Toledo, OH. (419-531-4424), where friends will be received beginning at 1:00 p.m.

www.wisniewskifuneral.net
logo


Published in The Blade from May 12 to May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now