Debra L. Moffett
Debra L. Moffett, age 63, a longtime resident of the Anne Grady Center, Holland, Ohio died Thursday May 9, 2019. She was born on July 7, 1955 to Phillip and Wilda (Ingham) Moffett in Okaloosa Island, Florida. Deb loved her Mom and was fond of cats, wearing plaid shirts, having her nails done, baseball and all sports, NASCAR, babies, and pictures of babies.
Surviving is her mother Wilda, sister Susan Micka and her many friends at the Anne Grady Center.
Services will be held on Wednesday May 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home 2426 North Reynolds Rd. Toledo, OH. (419-531-4424), where friends will be received beginning at 1:00 p.m.
Published in The Blade from May 12 to May 13, 2019