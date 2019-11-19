|
Debra Louise Davis
Debra L. Davis "Debbie" 65, of Toledo, Ohio passed away peacefully in home on November 16, 2019 due to natural causes. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on December 24, 1953, to Irvin and Dolores Jastrzenski. She graduated from Woodward High School in 1972 and immediately began to grow her family. She married the love of her life, Michael Davis Sr., on June 19, 1980. Together they raised three beautiful children and Debra devoted her life to being a homemaker and caring for their family.
Debra spent her days doing what she loved, gardening and tending to her many house and garden plants. To say she had a green thumb, would be an understatement. She also loved to cook and bake, especially recreating dishes from her Polish roots. She never did quite get the hang of cooking for two and not ten. There wasn't a person who came to her home and didn't leave with a treat for later. She kept her home pristine as cleaning was a passion, never a chore. She spent her life serving others and opening her generous heart to anyone she came across, giving what she could in any circumstance and with a beautiful smile on her face. Any interaction with Debra began and ended with a loving hug and kind words. Even after meeting her, it would take only minutes into a conversation to feel as though you had known her for a lifetime.
Debra loved traveling with her husband, Mike, and their dear friends Paul and Kathy Peace throughout the United States and Canada on their BMW motorcycle. In her love for travel she visited forty eight of the fifty United States with Mike and found her favorite places to visit being in the Southwest United States, always collecting a magnet for her refrigerator to remember everywhere she went.
Debra will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her. She is preceded in death by her husband, Michael Davis Sr., parents, Irvin and Dolores Jastrzenski, Brother Irvin Jastrzenski Jr., Sister Sandra Cole, and lifelong friend Paul Peace. Debra's survivors, heartbroken at her loss, include daughters, Dawn (Chet) Pieper, Summer (Keith) Stewart and son, Michael (Heather) Davis Jr.; grandchildren, Hayley (Joseph) Baumgartner and great-grandchild Emmitt, Hunter (Megan), and Jordon Egbert, Raegen and Reese Stewart, Brynn, Weston, Wyatt, and Michael Davis III; her loving brother David Jastrzenski, and sisters Mary Jastrzenski and Laura Fahrner; as well as beloved friend, Kathy Hendry Peace. Debra is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, close friends and her faithful cat, Mookie.
Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Road on Wednesday, November 20, from 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be celebrated on Thursday, November 21, in the funeral home, at 11:00 a.m. where the family will greet guests beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be private.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019