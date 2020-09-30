1/
Debra Lynn "Debbie" Epperson
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Debra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Debra "Debbie" Lynn Epperson

Debra "Debbie" Lynn Epperson, age 61, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020, at UTMC. The daughter of Hubert and Ruth Clifton, she was born May 4, 1959, in Toledo. She attended Libbey High School. Debbie enjoyed bingo, trips to the casino and surfing facebook. She was a huge Bob Seger fan. Debbie was the ultimate caregiver, not just to her family. If you spent any time with Debbie you experienced her loving and warm personality. She never turned anyone away and she never let you leave hungry. She will be remembered as a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. The light of her life were her grandchildren and great grandchild.

She is survived by her husband, Mike Epperson; children, Melissa (Gabriel) Calderon, Amanda (Michael Gregory) Dockery, Desiree Dockery; grandchildren, Donavin Dockery, Aarionna Dockery, Davon Gregory, Dominick Scott, Alona Gregory, Domingo Calderon, Destinee Gregory, Roberto Calderon, Brandon Scott; great grandchildren, Donavin Dockery, Jr.; siblings, Cathy Garner, Belinda Chapman, Sherry Beaver, and Shannon Orosco; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert Clifton and Ruth (Dutch) Hall.

Friends may visit the family on Saturday, October 3, 2020, from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd) where a prayer services will be held at 2:30 p.m. and a sharing of memories at 5:00 p.m. Due to the health crisis, masks and social distancing will be observed. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Prayer Service
02:30 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walker Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved