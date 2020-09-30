Debra "Debbie" Lynn Epperson
Debra "Debbie" Lynn Epperson, age 61, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020, at UTMC. The daughter of Hubert and Ruth Clifton, she was born May 4, 1959, in Toledo. She attended Libbey High School. Debbie enjoyed bingo, trips to the casino and surfing facebook. She was a huge Bob Seger fan. Debbie was the ultimate caregiver, not just to her family. If you spent any time with Debbie you experienced her loving and warm personality. She never turned anyone away and she never let you leave hungry. She will be remembered as a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. The light of her life were her grandchildren and great grandchild.
She is survived by her husband, Mike Epperson; children, Melissa (Gabriel) Calderon, Amanda (Michael Gregory) Dockery, Desiree Dockery; grandchildren, Donavin Dockery, Aarionna Dockery, Davon Gregory, Dominick Scott, Alona Gregory, Domingo Calderon, Destinee Gregory, Roberto Calderon, Brandon Scott; great grandchildren, Donavin Dockery, Jr.; siblings, Cathy Garner, Belinda Chapman, Sherry Beaver, and Shannon Orosco; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert Clifton and Ruth (Dutch) Hall.
Friends may visit the family on Saturday, October 3, 2020, from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd) where a prayer services will be held at 2:30 p.m. and a sharing of memories at 5:00 p.m. Due to the health crisis, masks and social distancing will be observed. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com
.