Debra S. "Debbie" Farrell



Debra S. "Debbie" Farrell, age 48, of Toledo, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 at the University of Toledo Medical Center. She was born October 26, 1970 to John and Loretta "Sue" Buczko in Toledo. Debbie was employed with Bob Evans for 19 years in Maumee. She was a hard worker and enjoyed helping people. Debbie loved spending time with her son and having family get-togethers. She will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.



Debbie is survived by her loving son, Leo Adger; mom, Sue (David) Adkins; significant other, Leon Adkins, and his son, Anthony; siblings, Tammy (Danny) Davis, Richard (Nickie) Quinn, Justin (Khadijah) Quinn, John (Ana) Buczko, Joseph (Shannon) Buczko, Kimberly Buczko, Holly (Andre) Buczko, Jessica (Dan) Hunt and Amoz Mohr; special niece, Trisha Reynolds; her bestest buddy, Sonny Christian; canine companion, Violet; and a host of special aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her dad, John Buczko.



The family will receive guests on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 2 – 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900) with Funeral Services beginning at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home.



Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the family.



Published in The Blade on Apr. 4, 2019