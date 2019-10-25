|
Debra "Chicken" Smith
Debra Smith, age 62 passed away October 18th at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. Born September 4, 1957 to the late Flim Sr. and Willie B. Smith. Debra enjoyed helping others and was an avid fan of the Pittsburg Steelers and L.A. Lakers. In addition to being a great Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Friend, her Grandchildren were the light of her life.
A celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 26th at Northwestern Missionary Baptist Church, located at 4408 Lewis Avenue, Toledo, OH. Officiant, Pastor Willie Knighten, Sr.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 25, 2019