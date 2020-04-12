The Blade Obituaries
|
Debra "Debbie" Woodbury


1954 - 2020
Debra "Debbie" Woodbury Obituary
Debra "Debbie" Woodbury

Debbie Woodbury, age 65, of South Toledo, passed away April 9th, 2020. Debbie was born on September 3, 1954 to James and Marian Lattin.

Debbie was a graduate of Bowsher High School, class of 1972, and attended the University of Toledo. She was the former manager of the Maumee River Yacht Club and most recently worked for Kahler Pharmacy. Debbie was a devoted fan of the Toledo Rockets. She loved tailgating with friends and family and taking her grandchildren to watch the Lady Rockets. Debbie was also an active member at the Toledo Sailing Club and had a fine taste for margaritas and a love for flamingos.

Surviving are her daughters, Jodi Flores, Jamie (Josh) Zibbel; son, Kevin (Breanne) Horvath; sister, Kim Sanecki, grandchildren, Morgan Flores, Avery Zibbel, Brody Zibbel, and Olen Horvath, her ex-husband, Ed Horvath, and many special nieces, nephews, cousins and amazing friends. Also surviving is her beloved German Shephard, Maks. Debbie is preceded in death by her loving husband, James "Jim" Woodbury; parents, James and Marian (Karg) Lattin and sister, Nancy Sevrence.

Debbie did not want a formal service, she wanted a celebration of life (party), which will be planned at a later date.

Published in The Blade from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020
