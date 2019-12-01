|
Deen Hatoum
12/9/1970-11/11/2019
It is with broken hearts that we inform you of our son Deen's passing. Deen grew up in Sylvania, attended St. John's High School and was a sophomore at Indiana University when he became ill and diagnosed with cancer. After initial treatments and a bone marrow transplant at The Cleveland Clinic, he resumed his studies at UT, where he received a Bachelor's degree in Psychology. Faced with the arduous task of maintaining his health and wanting to live his free spirit life, he moved to Arizona. There he could enjoy his love of nature-hiking the trails and pursue his talent in song writing. His calm demeanor belied the strength and courage with which he fought his challenges. He recently released an album in California with his friends, called "Openings." After multiple relapses, Deen succumbed to his disease and left this world at peace.
He is survived by his parents, Chafic and Eva (Deen) Hatoum; brother, Sami; special friend, Pamela Weitzel; numerous Arizona buddies and many aunts, uncles and cousins all over the world.
A memorial service was held last month in the Hatoum family hometown of Qab Elias, Lebanon. He left a letter behind which read: "Grieve as you must but please don't stay sad too long. I'm so grateful for the beautiful life I had and that it was filled with so much love. Thank you all for being a part of it. I am leaving at peace. I don't know if it was ever intended for me to live a long life---I never thought of it that way---but I do know that God's Grace is all there is and all we need." Rest in peace dear son. For donations, please consider The Islamic School of Greater Toledo or The Toledo Humane Society.
