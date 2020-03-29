Home

The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Deion Michael Sullivan


1992 - 2020
Deion Michael Sullivan Obituary
Deion Michael Sullivan

March 18, 1992 - March 25, 2020

Deion Michael, 28, was born March 18, 1992 in Toledo, OH to Darryl L. Sr. and Caprice Sullivan. He departed this life on March 25, 2020 at 8:51 a.m.

He attended Cherry and Wernert Elementary. He enjoyed playing sports, football, basketball, and baseball. Deion was baptized when he was 21 years old.

Deion was preceded in death by his grandparents, Louis and Cleora Dixon and LeRoy Sullivan. Deion will forever be missed by his parents, Darryl and Caprice Sullivan; siblings, Chaee Dixon, Perry Venson, Christopher Dixon, Darryl LeRoy Sullivan Jr.; grandmother, Dorothy Jeffers; nephew, Little Chris; nieces, Eisley and Zoei; a host of other loving relatives and dear friends.

www.houseofday.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020
