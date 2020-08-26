DeJaye SpenceDeJaye Elizabeth Spence, 26, of Oregon, Ohio passed away August 23, 2020. She was born July 21, 1994 in Toledo, Ohio to Donald Eugene and Norma Lynne (Avery) Spence. She was a graduate of Clay High School. DeJaye enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She loved to sing and will be dearly remembered for her laughter and her kind, beautiful heart.She is survived by her sons, Roman Eugene and Kylo Mahlon; her parents, Donald Eugene and Norma Lynne; her siblings, Joshua (Crystal), Thehana, Richard (Stephanie), Sophia, Sonya (James); ten nieces and nephews; and her dear friends who never left her side, Megan Tingley and Kodi Tyfair.Family and friends may visit Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd.., Oregon, OH 43616 on Friday from 3:00 until the funeral service begins at 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the family.