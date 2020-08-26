1/1
DeJaye Spence
1994 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DeJaye's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DeJaye Spence

DeJaye Elizabeth Spence, 26, of Oregon, Ohio passed away August 23, 2020. She was born July 21, 1994 in Toledo, Ohio to Donald Eugene and Norma Lynne (Avery) Spence. She was a graduate of Clay High School. DeJaye enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She loved to sing and will be dearly remembered for her laughter and her kind, beautiful heart.

She is survived by her sons, Roman Eugene and Kylo Mahlon; her parents, Donald Eugene and Norma Lynne; her siblings, Joshua (Crystal), Thehana, Richard (Stephanie), Sophia, Sonya (James); ten nieces and nephews; and her dear friends who never left her side, Megan Tingley and Kodi Tyfair.

Family and friends may visit Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd.., Oregon, OH 43616 on Friday from 3:00 until the funeral service begins at 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

www.freckchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Freck Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 25, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Breanna Urias
August 25, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Mary Tuttle
August 25, 2020
She was such a sweet girl, with a beautiful voice. My heart goes out to her sons, her friends and her family.
Nikki McKenzie
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved