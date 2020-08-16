1/1
Delbert L. "Del" Owen
1929 - 2020
Delbert "Del" L. Owen

December 1, 1929 - August 9, 2020

Delbert "Del" L. Owen, 90, of Temperance, MI, died Sunday, August 9, 2020, at the Goerlich Center. Born December 1, 1929, in Owosso, Michigan, he was the son of Adelbert P. and Dorothy Jean (Fulmer) Owen. Del was a pilot in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He married Frances M. Widdows on June 13, 1966. Del was a commercial pilot, flying for Mather Springs in Toledo and later flying organ transplant flights. He enjoyed restoring cars and building model airplanes.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Frances; sons, James and Thomas Owen; sister-in-law, Beth Widdows. He was preceded in death by his brother, Danny.

There will be no visitation or services. Memorials may be made to the Bedford Public Library. The family wishes to thank the entire staff at The Goerlich Center for the care given to Del. Arrangement by the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, Temperance, MI.

pawlakfuneralhome.com


Published in The Blade from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
