Delbert Lee Blankenship
Delbert Lee Blankenship, age 83, of Toledo, OH, passed away August 10, 2019, at Ebeid Hospice ProMedica. He was born in Galia Co., OH, to Henry Raymond and Hazel Blankenship. Delbert was self employed all his life and was licensed in Heating, Air Conditioning, Plumbing and Hydronics. Preceded in death by his brother, Ray; and sister, Minnie.
Delbert is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Juanita A. (Rybak) Blankenship; son, Delbert Ray Blankenship; sister, Arlene Dykeman; and brother, Ronald M. Blankenship.
We would like to thank Ebeid Hospice for there loving care; and Fr. David Nuss of Little Flower Church. Services will be private.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019