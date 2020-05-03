Delilah Lee Grabach
10-30-1937 - 4-22-2020
It is with great sadness for us that we had to say goodbye to our loved one Delilah Lee Grabach.
Born to Charles and Chrystal (Baumgartner) Grabach, the youngest of four daughters.
Our mother was an amazing, funny and creative person. Always up for an adventure, we are sure she has found another to experience. Family gatherings were always a great joy and too many to count. Mom, like most family members, was a passionate fishing woman. Bragging rights were usually hers.
Survived by her daughters, Chrystal Dart, Karen (Mark) Brant; sister, Donna Fielding; brother in law, Harry Tubbs; four grandchilderen; five great grandchildren; nine nieces and nephews; L.M.P.A. family; and many other family and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Babara Tubbs and Delores (Harvy) Burchell; sister of the heart, Sandy Robeson; brother in law, George Fielding; son in law, Gary Greer Sr.; grandson, Daniel C. Greer; and three nephews. Cremation has taken place through Walker Funeral Home, Sylvania, Ohio, with grave site services for family at a later date, due to social distancing. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in memory of Delilah to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 800 S. Detroit, Toledo, Ohio 43609, naturepreserves.ohiodnr.gov/donate or Lake Margrethe Property Owners Association at www.lakemargrethe.com for the preservation of our wonderful slice of heaven at the lake.
Published in The Blade from May 3 to May 5, 2020.