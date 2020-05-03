Delilah Lee Grabach
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Delilah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delilah Lee Grabach

10-30-1937 - 4-22-2020

It is with great sadness for us that we had to say goodbye to our loved one Delilah Lee Grabach.

Born to Charles and Chrystal (Baumgartner) Grabach, the youngest of four daughters.

Our mother was an amazing, funny and creative person. Always up for an adventure, we are sure she has found another to experience. Family gatherings were always a great joy and too many to count. Mom, like most family members, was a passionate fishing woman. Bragging rights were usually hers.

Survived by her daughters, Chrystal Dart, Karen (Mark) Brant; sister, Donna Fielding; brother in law, Harry Tubbs; four grandchilderen; five great grandchildren; nine nieces and nephews; L.M.P.A. family; and many other family and friends.

Preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Babara Tubbs and Delores (Harvy) Burchell; sister of the heart, Sandy Robeson; brother in law, George Fielding; son in law, Gary Greer Sr.; grandson, Daniel C. Greer; and three nephews. Cremation has taken place through Walker Funeral Home, Sylvania, Ohio, with grave site services for family at a later date, due to social distancing. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in memory of Delilah to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 800 S. Detroit, Toledo, Ohio 43609, naturepreserves.ohiodnr.gov/donate or Lake Margrethe Property Owners Association at www.lakemargrethe.com for the preservation of our wonderful slice of heaven at the lake.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 3 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved