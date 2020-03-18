|
|
Della M. Whitehead
Della M. Whitehead, age 78, of Holland, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Toledo surrounded by her loving family. Della was born December 23, 1941 in Muncie, IN to Harry and Vauneda (Coffee) Creek.
On June 28, 1957 Della married her best friend, Tilmon, "Tim", in Muncie, IN. Together they raised four children, who were her pride and joy.
When her husband retired, they enjoyed spending time together doing puzzles, going camping, and attending Bluegrass music festivals. Della and Tim were season ticket holders of the Toledo Storm hockey team, even attending many away games. Their love of hockey was shared with their grandchildren as well. She loved to read and cross-stitch. Della was an avid collector of salt and pepper shakers, having some from all 50 states and various countries.
She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, mamaw, and great-mamaw.
She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Tim Whitehead; children, Mary (Mark) Chaney, Ron (Brenda) Whitehead, Karen (Zachary) Brown, Christine (Ross) Rollins; 8 grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 5 step great-grandchildren; and brother, Leon (Linda) Creek; and two half-sisters, Debbie and Diane.
Della is preceded in death by her parents; twin sister, Ella Creek; and sister, Wanda Buck.
The family will receive guests Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Newcomer - West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Road (419-392-9500). Funeral Services will begin Friday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Wolfinger Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Della's memory.
To leave a special message for Della's family, please visit
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade on Mar. 18, 2020