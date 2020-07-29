1/1
Delores B. Oakley
1928-11-14 - 2020-07-24
Delores B. Oakley

Delores "Dee" B. Oakley, 91, began her eternal life on July 24, 2020. Born November 14, 1928, in Toledo, she was the daughter of Fred and Florence Bach. She married her high school sweetheart, Jack Oakley, on April 24, 1948. She lived in Toledo for 83 years, moving to Kentucky in 2011. She grew up in a talented musical family and enjoyed playing the piano. A 1946 graduate of Libbey High School, she worked for several organizations in Toledo throughout her life as a bookkeeper. During the 10 years she lived at Abundant Life in Perrysburg, she wrote the newsletter and coordinated social events. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Toledo and Amazing Grace Lutheran Church in Florence, KY.

Dee was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; her parents and her brother, Kenneth. Surviving is her daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Dennis Ellis of Burlington, KY; granddaughter, Arrianne Byrum of Murray, KY; and grandson, Mitchell Ellis of Burlington, KY.

A private graveside service will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Forest Cemetery. A celebration of life to be scheduled at a later time. Family requests in lieu of flowers memorials be made to Amazing Grace Lutheran Church, 7804 Pleasant Valley Rd, Florence, KY 41042 or Hospice Care of St. Elizabeth, 483 S Loop Rd, Edgewood, KY 41017.

Arrangements entrusted to the Foth-Dorfmeyer Mortuary, 3815 Sylvania Ave. Online condolences may be left at www.fothdorfmeyer.com


Published in The Blade from Jul. 29 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Forest Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Foth-Dorfmeyer Mortuary - Toledo
3815 Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 475-8631
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 28, 2020
With all the love we can muster, we celebrate the life you shared with so many. Blessings!
Letha Welch
Family
