Delores GraceDelores Grace, age 78, of Toledo, passed away June 25, 2020 in her home. Delores was born January 18, 1942 in Perrine, FL to Raftus and Corrine (McCoy) Hendrix. She retired as a bus driver for the Toledo Head Start program.In addition to her parents, Delores was also preceded in death by her husband, Booker T. Grace Sr; and son, Booker T. Grace Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Corletta M. Harris; siblings, Barbara J. (Eddie) Rome, G. Frank (Margaret) Sherman, Fred Sherman; along with 20 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.The family will receive guests Friday, July 3, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at Servant Heart Christian Church, 702 Stebbins St., Toledo, OH 43609. Her Home-Going will begin Friday at 11:00 a.m. in the church. Burial will occur on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Historic Woodlawn Cemetery, Toledo. All restrictions regarding social distancing including face masks will be requested.Memorial contributions may be made to Servant Heart Christian Church, 702 Stebbins St., Toledo, OH 43609 in Delores's memory.To leave a special message for Delores's family, please visit: