Delores Grace
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Delores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delores Grace

Delores Grace, age 78, of Toledo, passed away June 25, 2020 in her home. Delores was born January 18, 1942 in Perrine, FL to Raftus and Corrine (McCoy) Hendrix. She retired as a bus driver for the Toledo Head Start program.

In addition to her parents, Delores was also preceded in death by her husband, Booker T. Grace Sr; and son, Booker T. Grace Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Corletta M. Harris; siblings, Barbara J. (Eddie) Rome, G. Frank (Margaret) Sherman, Fred Sherman; along with 20 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive guests Friday, July 3, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at Servant Heart Christian Church, 702 Stebbins St., Toledo, OH 43609. Her Home-Going will begin Friday at 11:00 a.m. in the church. Burial will occur on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Historic Woodlawn Cemetery, Toledo. All restrictions regarding social distancing including face masks will be requested.

Memorial contributions may be made to Servant Heart Christian Church, 702 Stebbins St., Toledo, OH 43609 in Delores's memory.

To leave a special message for Delores's family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jul. 1 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Servant Heart Christian Church
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Service
11:00 AM
Servant Heart Christian Church
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved