Delores M. (Lambert) Hicks
Delores M. (Lambert) Hicks, age 86, a lifelong resident of Delta, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Fulton Manor in Wauseon. Delores was born in Wauseon on July 16, 1934 to the late Howard and Arvada (Osterhout) Lambert. She was united in marriage to Marion "Bud" Hicks in February, 1961 and he preceded her in death 1983. Delores had worked for Wauseon Manufacturing for over 30 years and following the closing of Wauseon Manufacturing, she then worked for Amsco Welding, Perfection Finishers and Plexicon.
She was an avid Buckeye football fan as well as being an NBA fan. She also enjoyed NASCAR Racing and watching old movies. Delores loved being with her family and especially her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Lois (Tom) Childress of Delta; Tom (Linda) Hicks of Delta; brothers, Harold Lambert of Delta; Daniel VanOrman of Michigan; sister-in-law, Betty Lambert of Swanton; grandchildren, Heather (Rourke) McKibben; Dustin Hicks and great grandson, Archer McKibben. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Marion, Richard and Jim Lambert; sister, Pauline McIntosh; and grandchildren, Tom Childress, Jr. and Jamie Lynn Childress. In keeping with the family's wishes, there will be no public visitation or service and burial will be private for the family at Greenlawn Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel, Delta. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Fulton County Humane Society, 14720 Co. Rd. J, Wauseon, Ohio 43567 in Delores's memory. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com
.