Delores M. Moore
Dolores M. Moore, 72, of Sylvania, OH, passed away on February 3, 2020, at Promedica Flower Hospital in Sylvania. She was born on August 16, 1947, in Wauseon to John Eugene and Willadene Mae (Fisher) Moore. Dee graduated from Montpelier High School in 1965. She retired from Country Fresh in Toledo.
Dee is survived by her mother, Willadene M. Moore of Montpelier; fiancé, Richard Emch of Diamond, OH; brother, John (Jana) Moore of Haslett, MI; nieces, Brandie (Jamey) Tenney of Allendale, MI and Kimberly (Doug) Stout of Lewisville, NC and their families; nephew, Kristofer (April) McMillen of Alvordton; Richard's children, Amy (Todd) Kauffman of Sylvania, Michele Smith of Diamond, OH and Julie (Joe) Martin of Kenton, OH.
She was preceded in death by her father, John Moore; brother, Dale Moore; and sister, Carol McMillen.
Visitation for Dee will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, from 10-11 a.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. The funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Chris Boyd to officiate. Interment to follow at West Franklin Cemetery in West Unity. Preferred donations to Defiance Inpatient Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 6, 2020