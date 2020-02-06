Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson Funeral Home
204 E Main St
Montpelier, OH 43543
(419) 485-3128
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Thompson Funeral Home
204 E Main St
Montpelier, OH 43543
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Thompson Funeral Home
204 E Main St
Montpelier, OH 43543
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Delores Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delores M. Moore


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delores M. Moore Obituary
Delores M. Moore

Dolores M. Moore, 72, of Sylvania, OH, passed away on February 3, 2020, at Promedica Flower Hospital in Sylvania. She was born on August 16, 1947, in Wauseon to John Eugene and Willadene Mae (Fisher) Moore. Dee graduated from Montpelier High School in 1965. She retired from Country Fresh in Toledo.

Dee is survived by her mother, Willadene M. Moore of Montpelier; fiancé, Richard Emch of Diamond, OH; brother, John (Jana) Moore of Haslett, MI; nieces, Brandie (Jamey) Tenney of Allendale, MI and Kimberly (Doug) Stout of Lewisville, NC and their families; nephew, Kristofer (April) McMillen of Alvordton; Richard's children, Amy (Todd) Kauffman of Sylvania, Michele Smith of Diamond, OH and Julie (Joe) Martin of Kenton, OH.

She was preceded in death by her father, John Moore; brother, Dale Moore; and sister, Carol McMillen.

Visitation for Dee will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, from 10-11 a.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. The funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Chris Boyd to officiate. Interment to follow at West Franklin Cemetery in West Unity. Preferred donations to Defiance Inpatient Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Blade on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -