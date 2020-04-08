|
Deloris M. Farmer
Deloris M. Farmer, age 96, of Sylvania, OH passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Anne Hospital. She was born in Toledo, OH to Stephen and Florence (Oberski) Lampkowski. Deloris was a graduate of Woodward High School. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she was a devoted homemaker, cook, and baker who cherished family and friends and her Polish heritage. Deloris loved listening to the Sunday morning Polka Party, bowling, and going to dances in her younger years. She was a proud member of the American Legion Post 545 Auxiliary for over 90 years, and a former parishioner of St. Hedwig, St. Catherine of Siena, Regina Coeli, and St. Joseph Sylvania Catholic Churches.
Deloris was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald B. Farmer; brother, Harry Lampkowski; and great-granddaughter, Paige Widmer. She is survived by her children, Anita Widmer, Cynthia (Steve) Fraser, Alton Farmer, and Sheila (Ray) D'Aguanno; grandchildren, Troy, Evan (Kory), and Scott Widmer; and great-granddaughter, Emberlynn Widmer.
Services will be private with interment in St. Anthony Cemetery, Temperance, MI.
www.sujkowski.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020