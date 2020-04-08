Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
(419) 476-9176
Resources
More Obituaries for Deloris Farmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deloris M. Farmer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deloris M. Farmer Obituary
Deloris M. Farmer

Deloris M. Farmer, age 96, of Sylvania, OH passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Anne Hospital. She was born in Toledo, OH to Stephen and Florence (Oberski) Lampkowski. Deloris was a graduate of Woodward High School. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she was a devoted homemaker, cook, and baker who cherished family and friends and her Polish heritage. Deloris loved listening to the Sunday morning Polka Party, bowling, and going to dances in her younger years. She was a proud member of the American Legion Post 545 Auxiliary for over 90 years, and a former parishioner of St. Hedwig, St. Catherine of Siena, Regina Coeli, and St. Joseph Sylvania Catholic Churches.

Deloris was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald B. Farmer; brother, Harry Lampkowski; and great-granddaughter, Paige Widmer. She is survived by her children, Anita Widmer, Cynthia (Steve) Fraser, Alton Farmer, and Sheila (Ray) D'Aguanno; grandchildren, Troy, Evan (Kory), and Scott Widmer; and great-granddaughter, Emberlynn Widmer.

Services will be private with interment in St. Anthony Cemetery, Temperance, MI. Arrangements were entrusted to Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 419-476-9176. Condolences can be shared with the family at

www.sujkowski.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deloris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -