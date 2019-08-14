|
|
Deloris R. Riley
Deloris Rita Riley (Gallaher), 86, of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away on August 9, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on January 13, 1933 to Bernice and Stephan Balusik. Deloris worked for the Jobst company in Oregon, OH for many years, and Magnavox in Fort Wayne, IN until her retirement. She married John Riley in 1973 and enjoyed 30 happy years with him. Deloris was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John (Jack) Riley; her daughter, Denise Soto; her son, Mark Gallaher; her sisters, Barbara Hart and Mary Mueller; and brothers, Frank and Joseph Balusik. She is lovingly survived by her sons, Ricky, Christopher(Laura), David (Robin), James (Jeanna), and Steven (Mandy) Gallaher; son-in-law, Charles Soto; 22 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren; her sister, Cathy Mueller; and many nieces and nephews.
Deloris was a strong-willed, independent, resourceful, and creative woman who enjoyed nature, and all creatures great and small. She was a loving mother and grandmother, who "didn't suffer fools lightly" but who shared all she had fully.
The family would like to thank Otterbein Senior Living of Perrysburg for their care and support during her five years there, and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their compassionate care during her final days. Per Deloris' wishes, there will be no services, and burial will be private.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider The Cocoon Shelter, an "Emergency Safe House committed to ending domestic violence and empowering those affected by it." P.O. Box 1165, Bowling Green, Ohio, 43402. Please view and sign the guest registry at coylefuneralhome.com.
www.coylefuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Aug. 14, 2019