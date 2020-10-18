1/2
Delphine Ann Pleitz
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delphine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delphine Ann Pleitz

Delphine Ann Pleitz, age 94, passed away peacefully at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg, surrounded by family on October 8, 2020. Born on November 20, 1925, the daughter of Joseph and Louise (Braciak) Walkowiak in Toledo, Ohio. Preceded in death by her parents, 10 brothers and sisters. Surviving are her sisters, Josephine Horsman, Verna Langenderfer, Martha Pence; and brother, John Walkowiak.

She graduated from Morrison R. Waite High School in 1945. She lived her life around this phrase "air and manners are more expressive than words". She worked at Addressograph and the Rossford Ordiance and enjoyed travel with her sisters and friends.

She met her husband, Dale, the love of her life, on a blind date and married him in 1952, at Good Shepherd Church. Delphine enjoyed and gave their family a lifelong love of the outdoors, fishing, birding, and gardening. These hobbies were passed on to the grandchildren as well. In later years, she enjoyed cards and lunch with her sisters Jo and Mart and they carried on about their adventures in life.

Her husband, Dale preceded her in death in April of 2016. She will be missed by her daughters, Suzanne (Ronald) Earls, Sally (Jack) Faust, and Amy (David) Backus and sons, Fredrick (Brenda) Pleitz, and John Pleitz. She also leaves the following grandchildren, David (Jennifer) Faust, Michael (Krystal) Pleitz, Lindsay Faust, and Andrew Backus; great-grandchildren, Eloise, Adelaide, Gavin, Garret and Grayden.

Services were private. Interment at Toledo Memorial Park.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved