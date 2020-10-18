Delphine Ann Pleitz



Delphine Ann Pleitz, age 94, passed away peacefully at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg, surrounded by family on October 8, 2020. Born on November 20, 1925, the daughter of Joseph and Louise (Braciak) Walkowiak in Toledo, Ohio. Preceded in death by her parents, 10 brothers and sisters. Surviving are her sisters, Josephine Horsman, Verna Langenderfer, Martha Pence; and brother, John Walkowiak.



She graduated from Morrison R. Waite High School in 1945. She lived her life around this phrase "air and manners are more expressive than words". She worked at Addressograph and the Rossford Ordiance and enjoyed travel with her sisters and friends.



She met her husband, Dale, the love of her life, on a blind date and married him in 1952, at Good Shepherd Church. Delphine enjoyed and gave their family a lifelong love of the outdoors, fishing, birding, and gardening. These hobbies were passed on to the grandchildren as well. In later years, she enjoyed cards and lunch with her sisters Jo and Mart and they carried on about their adventures in life.



Her husband, Dale preceded her in death in April of 2016. She will be missed by her daughters, Suzanne (Ronald) Earls, Sally (Jack) Faust, and Amy (David) Backus and sons, Fredrick (Brenda) Pleitz, and John Pleitz. She also leaves the following grandchildren, David (Jennifer) Faust, Michael (Krystal) Pleitz, Lindsay Faust, and Andrew Backus; great-grandchildren, Eloise, Adelaide, Gavin, Garret and Grayden.



Services were private. Interment at Toledo Memorial Park.





