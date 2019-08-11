|
|
Delphine Duszynski Grey
Delphine "Dolly" Duszynski Grey, of Orlando, FL, went to be with the Lord on July 22, 2019, after suffering from dementia. Delphine was born on July 7, 1927, in Toledo, Ohio, to Felix Duszynski and Cecelia Mielcarek Duszynski where she grew up. She attended St. Anthony's Catholic Church and graduated from Whitney School in Toledo, Ohio. After marrying her true love, Joe Grey, they moved their family to Orlando, Florida. Dolly was a wonderful wife, mother, business woman and grandmother.
Dolly was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Joe; brothers, Ervin and Robert Duszynski and her sisters, Alice Craig and Dorothy Galdys.
She is survived by her son, Keith Grey, Sr.; daughters, Pam Grey Coleman and Debra Grey.
Memorial tributes may be made in her name to a Dementia/Alzheimer organization for a cure.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019